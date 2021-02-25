Padraig McCrory to face Southern Area champ in potential ‘show stealer’

It’s not quite David Lemiuex but Padraig McCrory’s next bout is still one to get excited about.

‘The Hammer’ agreed to take on the former world champion in Canada only for the TV company involved to object.

The 32-year-old didn’t wait around to secure confirm a new opponent and new fight date – and whilst it’s not a world-level opportunity, it remains an intriguing testing bout of sorts.

McCrory [11(5)-0] will trade leather with recent Southern Area champion Germaine Brown [9(3)-0] on the same March 19 bill as Paul Hyland fights Maxi Hughes for the vacant British lightweight title.

It’s another chance for the Dee Walsh trained super middle to impress and to build on his impressive victory over Mikey Ellison.

Brown is undefeated in nine, has won the Southern Area title and comes into the fight on the back of a win over former interim’ world champion Dmitrii Chudinov.

Dubliner Paul Ryan adds further Irish interest to the card and makes his professional debut against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “This was already a spectacular bill due to the two title fights, and the undercard is now shaping up extremely well.

“The fight between Padraig McCrory and Germaine Brown could steal the show, and we also have fantastic contests involving Jamie Robinson, Shabaz Masoud and Paul Ryan.

“It’s the second of two huge events we have that week, and both cards are full of brilliant fights from top to bottom.”