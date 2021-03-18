Padraig McCrory pulls out of eagerly anticipated big banger bash

Popular Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] has confirmed his eagerly anticipated clash with Germain Brown [9(3)-0] has been called off.

‘The Hammer’ was forced out of the fight through injury and confirmed as much on social media today.

McCrory was set to trade leather with the recent Southern Area champion on the Friday bill topped by Paul Hyland versus Maxi Hughes for the vacant British lightweight title.

It looked like another chance for the Dee Walsh-trained super middle to impress and to build on his impressive victory over Mickey Ellison.

Brown is undefeated in nine, has won the Southern Area title and was heading into the fight on the back of a win over former interim’ world champion Dmitrii Chudinov.

Victory would have allowed McCrory to kick on to the next level.

However, injury has forced him out of the clash.

My deepest apologise to @Gmanbrown23 I hope we can reschedule the fight https://t.co/fPvmZQsz4m — padraig mc crory (@padraigmc1988) March 18, 2021

It’s not the first fight fall-through disappointment McCrory has suffered in 2021. The 32-year-old came close to fighting former world champion David Lemieux.

The super middleweights had agreed terms and a date but the TV broadcaster pulled the plug before a proposed April bout could go ahead.