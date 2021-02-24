Padraig McCrory plans to make himself more attractive after Lemieux rejection

Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] is ready for a makeover of sorts.

The big punching super middleweight plans to make himself more attractive to TV executives so he can’t be deemed ‘not big enough’ for a big TV fight every again.

The popular Belfast fighter last week revealed he had agreed to fight world-known former world champion David Lemieux [42(35)-4(2)].

Both parties agreed terms and the pair looked all set for an April showdown, only for the TV company involved to pull the plug.

The broadcasters argued the Belfast fighter wasn’t an attractive enough name for a wider TV audience and ‘The Hammer’ lost out on the chance to transform his career completely in just one spring night.

McCrory admited to being ‘gutted’ at the time but with some more time to reflect he is focusing on the positives.

“I suppose the one positive thing I can take from it, is the fact my name is being mentioned in good circles. If that continues it could open doors in the future,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

It’s a surprise and welcome position to be in, but the 32-year-old 2018 Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year winner and 2020 nominee is smart enough to know he can’t just wait on the phone to ring.

The popular ticket seller knows he has to continue to impress and spread the McCrory gospel via victories – and if he continues to progress he believes no one will be able to deny him a big opportunity again.

“I can just keep going about my business. If I keep winning that’s the best way to make noise,” he adds before stressing he would still love a shot at the Canadian who holds a stoppage win over Spike O’Sullivan.

“I would love it! Hopefully, I can put myself into a position so they can’t say no again.”

When asked how he felt he would fare against the world-level puncher, McCrory responded: ” That’s a very interesting question. I would obviously have been going in as a massive underdog. I would have been confident of boxing my way to victory.”

Lemieux aside, McCrory will get the chance to build on his impressive stoppage win he registered over Mickey Ellison last September.

The Dee Walsh trained fighter revealed he takes on a British top 15 fighter next month.

“I actually agreed to a fight a few days before Lemieux but when that offer was put in that fight was put on the back burner. I will fight a top 15 ranked UK fighter in March.”