Pandemic problems – Celtic Clash 11 postponed

Covid has struck again, delivering another blow to Irish boxing.

In the last hour or so Boxing Ireland have confirmed they have been forced to postpone the Celtic Clash 11 card.

A heavily Irish populated fight was set to play out at the Pabellón Príncipe de Asturias, Murcia, Spain on January 23.

However, the Murcian government have recommended that sporting events do not take place – and the promotional outfit have acted accordingly.

It’s bad news for Katelynn Phelan, who was on course to become the series first ever female bill topper, Aaron Gethins, Dominic Donegan, Owen O’Neill and particularly Conor Cooke, who has seen four fight dates fall through over the last 18 months.

We’ve fallen foul of Covid pandemic and postponed Celtic Clash 11.



Absolutely sick for the boxers but the Murcian government have recommended that sporting events do not take place. Rules are rules. 🤷🏽‍♂️



We are looking at alternate dates and venues. https://t.co/6puQdpNyZS pic.twitter.com/uBWt3hBIPJ — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) January 11, 2021

The card was initially being lined up for behind closed doors in Dublin, before Spain became an option.

News broke the fight night would play out on December 20, before it was rescheduled to January 23.

It has since been pushed back again and Boxing Ireland are now looking for alternative dates and venues.

The news comes not long after Sean McComb, Pierce O’Leary and Paddy Donovan saw a January 22 fight date cancelled due to the BBBofC’s decision to postpone boxing for the month of January.