Paddy Donovan to take BIG step up next month

Paddy Donovan [4(3)-0] will take a sizeable step up in just his fifth fight as a professional.

The Limerick prospect will fight at Production Park Studios in Bradford on an ESPN+ broadcast #MTKFightNight, topped by a European super bantamweight title clash between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor – and the Top Rank talent is certainly in a real fight.

Donovan moves away from journeyman opposition to take on a former Southern Area Champion in Jumanne Camero [10(3)-6(0)].

Irish fans will remember the London-born fighter from his contest with Lewis Crocker. The 25-year-old took the big punching welterweight the distance and managed to take rounds of a Belfast prospect that is equally as hyped as ‘The Real Deal’.

Camero comes into the clash with more wins than defeats and on the back of three straight victories.

‘The Predator’ also has multiple upset previous, is a Southern Area title winner, and has never been stopped or whitewashed.

Camero only lost by a point to Louis Greene after taking the fight at a days notice and pushed Paddy Gallagher defeater Freddy Kiwitt close, again at very late notice.

It represents an earlier-than-usual test for a prospect, but no doubt the Andy Lee-trained fighter will perceive it as an opportunity to cement his status as a standout star in the making.

Camero on the other hand is confident he can upset the apple cart and teach the stylish southpaw a harsh lesson.

When confirming the news on Ring Talk the English fighter’s manager, Steve Goodwin, was in confident mood.

“All that I will say to anyone out there is forget what you’ve seen before do not write Jumanne off in this fight,” said Goodwin.

“Trust me he will be bringing something here to this fight…I will not be surprised if we see a big big upset in this fight. This will be the best Jumanne Camero we’ve ever seen. He is not going there as a journeyman, not going to make up the numbers and this kid is going to have plenty to handle. We will see if he is the real deal or not. I hope we don’t get stiffed by the judge or the ref.”