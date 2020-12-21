Paddy Donovan set for January step up

Paddy Donovan [5(3)-0] will kick of 2021 with a step up fight in January.

The talented Limerick prospect adds further Irish interest to the MTK Fight Night set for Wakefiled on Friday 22.

‘The Real Deal’ joins Befast’s Sean McComb and Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary on the ESPN+ and IFL TV broadcast card.

The Andy Lee trained fighter was last in action in November when he stepped up in competition to earn an eye catching win over Jumanne Camero.

Irish-boxing.com understands another step up awaits the southpaw. A list of solid opponents has been drawn up and an undefeated fighter is said to be option number 1.

“This is a great way for me to start 2021,” said Donovan.

” I want to thank my team for giving me this new opportunity to continue my journey to the top of the boxing game. It’s my time to put on a show and I just can’t wait.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “It’s great to be working with Top Rank to have Paddy Donovan back next month. He had a fantastic performance during our #MTKFightNight event in November, and it’s guaranteed that he’ll bring must-see action again in January.”

Donovan joins a massive line-up on January 22, which includes Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for his EBU bantamweight title, and Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne meeting for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

Elsewhere, undefeated duo Pierce O’Leary and Mark McKeown both return, while Hassan Azim is set for his long-awaited professional debut.