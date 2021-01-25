Paddy Donovan set for February step up

Paddy Donovan [5(3)-0] will start his 2021 on February 19 against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

‘The Real Deal’ was set to fight on the proposed January 22 #MTKFightNight before all boxing was cancelled for the first month of the year by the British Boxing Board of Control.

That left the 22-year-old without a fight date, but he continued to train away in the knowledge Top Rank would find a new home for his sixth fight.

The promotional power house have done just that and Donovan will be out as early as next month.

The southpaw stylist will appear on a show topped by Belfast’s Paul Hyland Jr and Liam Walsh’s vacant British title fight.

The University of Bolton Stadium will play host to the clash and fight fight night will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The Andy Lee trained fighter was last in action in November when he stepped up in competition to earn an eye catching win over Jumanne Camero.

Irish-boxing.com understands another step up was agreed for January 22. A list of solid opponents had been drawn up and an undefeated fighter was said to have signed to fight. It’s quite likely the same foe will populate the opposite corner come February 19.