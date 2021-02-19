Paddy Donovan dominates and stops Siar Ozgul

Paddy Donovan underlined his status as a world class prospect tonight with a dominant stoppage in Bolton.

The Limerick welter destroyed tough Turk Siar Ozgul like no-one previous on the Sean McComb v Gavin Gwynne undercard.

Donovan needed just four rounds to put away the MTK brawler at the Bolton Whites Hotel. While his opposition was game, the gulf in class and power was just far too much and Ozgul was pulled out by his corner after 12 minutes of punishment.

Having lost his last five significant contests, moving up in weight, and coming into the bout on what appeared to be relatively short notice, it’s fair to say that Ozgul had slipped into ‘opponent’ territory. That said, the manner of Donovan’s win should still be applauded.

It was the OLOL graduate’s first bout of the year and first since his notable step-up win over Jumanne Camero in October – and the manner of the win here may attract even more attention.

–

Ozgul attempted to press Donovan from the start but found himself walking into shots and was staggered early. Uppercuts and right hooks to the body from the Irishman were causing Ozgul serious issues but the Turk made it to the bell.

Southpaw Donovan was bullying Ozgul who looked the far smaller of the two fighters. The Hackney-based Ottoman did manage to get through with a pair of clipping hooks but Donovan, who was looking to deal real damage, seemed completely unbothered and continued crunching in hurtful shots.

The uppercuts inside from Donovan continued to land as he kept the pressure on in the third. Ozgul, who took some rounds off a coasting McComb last time out, showed his spirit but nowhere near enough to make an impact on the cards.

An increasingly-desperate Ozgul wrestled Donovan to the canvas at the start of the fourth and the Ennis-born stylist responded by setting his feet and whipping in shots. A piercing right uppercut momentarily buckled Ozgul’s knees two minutes in followed by a snappy lunging left. Upping the intensity, the sum-total of Donovan’s work was showing on his opponent’s face and Ozgul was again on wobbly legs in the closing seconds.

It would be the final action of the bout as, with their fighter’s nose in a bad way, the corner of Ozgul called things off at the break to hand Donovan a fourth-round stoppage win.

Donovan, who turned 22 last month, improves to 6(4)-0, while the bludgeoned Ozgul drops to 15(3)-6(2).

Next stop for ‘The Real Deal’, hopefully, is a step-up to eight rounds – although a mooted showcase slot on the next Mick Conlan Madison Square Garden card is a possibility.