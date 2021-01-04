Owen O’Neill to start 2021 title hunt in Spain

Owen O’Neill [4-0] will begin a 2021 title hunt in Spain later this month.

‘The Operator’ becomes the fourth Irish fighter added to the Celtic Clash 11 card.

The 25-year-old Dee Walsh trained light middleweight fights for the fifth time in his career at the Pabellón Príncipe de Asturias, Murcia on January 23.

Spanish based Nicaraguan Josue Bendana [10(6) 22(5)-4] provides the opposition on the eleventh installment of the series.

The journeyman was seen in Ireland when he took Senan Kelly the distance on the same Devenish hosted bill O’Neill out pointed Alexander Zeledon on.

Bendana was also shared the ring with the likes of Martin J Ward and Reece Bellotti, who account for two of his four stoppage defeats.

‘The Cliftonville Canelo’ returns!!! After a terrible 2020, @OwieeONeill95 returns to the ring this January in Murcia, Spain on @CelticClash 11.



Unbeaten O’Neill is looking to extend his record to 5-0 as he hunts for his first title in 2021. pic.twitter.com/RUw3yYeXEV — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) January 3, 2021

‘The Cliftonville Canelo’ joins Katelynn Phelan, Dominic Donegan and Aaron Gethins on the exotic Celtic Clash installment.

Boxing Ireland are rumoured to be running a March card that will see a return to the all Irish theme they are famed for.

A trip to the 3Arena could follow for those performing well by late summer.

O’Neill will be hoping to appear on both of those cards and no doubt if he does a title fight awaits in his near future.