Owen O’Neill secures Luxembourg fight date

Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] is the second Irish fighter to be confirmed on the Back to Back Business, March 20 card.

‘The Operator’ fights for the first time outside of Belfast for the first time, as he travels to Luxembourg to trade leather.

The 25-year-old Dee Walsh trained light-middleweight was meant to fight on the twice canceled Celtic Clash 11 card and will be delighted to have a date to look forward to.

Spanish-based Nicaraguan Josue Bendana [10(6) 22(5)-4] was meant to provide the opposition in Spain this month but there has been no conformation with regard to an opponent for March as of yet.

‘The Cliftonville Canelo’ has recently revealed he wants to get into title contention this year and the early fight date is a positive in that regard.

If the popular Boxing Ireland fighter can get a six or eight-round fight under his belt he could challenge for a domestic title when boxing returns to Ireland.

O’Neill joins BUI lightweight Celtic Champion Joe Fitzpatrick on the trip to Luxembourg. The Belfast southpaw will be looking to put some distance between him and his Gary Cully Irish title reverse.

Irish-boxing.com understands a host of other Irish fighters will be confirmed on the Back to Business card soon.