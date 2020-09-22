‘Out of the blue’ – Sean Duffy ‘disappointed’ with BBBofC after being blocked from fighting this weekend

Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] claims he is ‘disappointed’ with the British Board of Control after governing body blocked him from fighting in England this weekend.

The 29-year-old was set to appear on the undercard of Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong’s WBA and IBF light welterweight world title fight.

A clash with Jamie Quinn was agreed and Duffy looked set to have his fourth pro fight on the BT Sports broadcast show.

Then ‘out of the blue’ the Keady native got news the fight was cancelled.

Having given the fight the green light on Monday the BBBofC found Duffy’s medicals were not up to date.

The fighter argues he passed his medical in January and thus he should be allowed to fight.

Regardless the Harry Hawkins trained fighter won’t appear in the ring this weekend and he isn’t happy.

“I’m very disappointed with how the British Board work, one person seems to give the go ahead when another says no.

“Too many chiefs and not enough Indians. I got the go head Monday, all was good to go and I was in the process of booking flights and focusing on the opponent.

“Then out of the blue the BBBofC decided that my medical tests all need done again as they where done in January.

“It’s a hard enough sport cutting weight, training hard, traveling to training and expenses, all without having to deal with the Board.”

Duffy’s frustration maybe compounded by the fact he had issues securing his debut date. There was another Sean Duffy with a BBBofC licence which by all accounts caused issue for the Armagh fighter and delayed his debut.