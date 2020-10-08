O’Rourke backs Bradley to ‘shake up’ the scene and expects to have ’emotional’ Browne moment

Steven O’Rourke will oversee the introduction of three new fighters to the Irish pro scene in Poland on Saturday night – and claims all three will progress from fresh to familiar faces over the course of time.

Much talked about amateur stylist Tiernan Bradley, respected former High Performance regular Tony Browne and all action former kickboxing world champion Aaron O’Reilly all punch for pay for the first time on the ‘Carpe Diem’ card.

The trio are all under the coaching wing of the Dublin based Manchester coach and he is adamant all three have the ability to have successful careers.

O’Rourke told Irish-boxing.com that Saturday represents the start of something big for them and as a result Irish boxing.

There has been a greater than normal degree of debut hype surrounding Bradley.

The Omagh welter’s underage success, his stylish approach and of course the fact he was seen as the ideal Irish sparring partner by Conor McGregor pre his clash with Floyd Mayweather peaked interest.

O’Rourke suggests in time the brother of pro Callum Bradley will prove worth all hype.

“Tieran is a brilliant talent and is going to make waves in the pro game,” said the coach.

“He’s still learning and still has a lot to learn, but I expect him to blast on the scene Sat night and make a statement. He is going to shake up the welterweight division here and in the UK.”

The excitement surrounding Bradley will be replaced by purer emotion when Browne takes to the ring.

O’Rourke and Browne have worked together since the Dubliner first laced up a pair of gloves at 16.

They now embark on what O’Rourke believes will be a successful pro journey.

“It’s going to be emotional on Saturday night for me,” admits O’Rourke,

“Anybody that knows me on a personal level will know Tony and I have worked so hard for everything that we have achieved so far.

“I actually wanted to turn Tony over when he was 21, but we took a detour for a while. We are back on track and all I can say is watch this kid rise. He’s the most gifted super middleweight this country has produced in along time.”

Unlike his debuting stablemates, O’Reilly isn’t that well known to the boxing public. However, if O’Rourke’s description is anything to go by he could become a fan favourite.

“Aaron is a young pro and is learning everyday. I’m going to build him slowly, but make no mistake he fears nobody and has got a big heart.

“He’s a handful, a very explosive fighter and when I get him sitting down on his shots and box more he will rise domestically.”