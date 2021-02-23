O’Rourke and Walsh win in Bulgaria

Aoife O’Rourke advanced to the last eight of the 72nd Strandja multi-nations in Sofia Bulgaria this morning.

The Castlerea BC Middleweight stopped Dobromiro Georgieve of Bulgaria in round two of the last 16 three-rounder in a dominant display from the Irish champion.

O’Rourke is now through to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile Emmet Brennan bowed out to Ukraine’s Stephan Hrekul this afternoon after a close bout in the light-heavy clas.

Niamh Earley also lost today. The Ryston BC flyweight was beaten on a unanimous decision by France’s Wassila Likhardiri after three tight rounds.

Meantime, Michaela Walsh recorded her second win in 24 hours at the expense of Yodgoroy Miraeva of Uzbekistan.

The Antrim featherweight claimed a unanimous decision victory to book her ticket into the last eight where she’ll be within striking distance of at least bronze.

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria

February 22nd

Last 16 and 32

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Wildad Bertal (Mauritius) 4-1

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Aneta Rygielska (Poland) 5-0

63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Aadkhuja Muydunkujaev (Ukraine) 0-5

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Mujahit Ilyas (Turkey) 1-4

February 23rd

Last 16

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Wassila Likhardiri (France) 0-5

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Stephan Hrekul (Ukraine) 0-5

75kg Aofie O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Dobromiro Georgieve (Bulgaria) RSC2

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Yodgoroy Miraeva (Uzbekistan) 5-0

February 24

Last 16

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Nune Asatarian (Russia)

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Singh Manjeet (India)

February 25

Q/Finals

52k Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Bashkim Bejoku (Kosovo)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Poko Hlimi (Tunisia) or Karina Tazabekova (Russia)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Elzbieta Wojcik (Poland) or Sennur Demir (Turkey)

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria February 21/28

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston BC)

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s BC)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown BC)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s BC)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s BC)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC)

81kg Emmett Brennan (Dublin Docklands BC)

91kg Kirill Afanasev (Smithfield BC)

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles BC)

Team Manager:Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zauri Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dmitruk

Physio: Lorcan McGee

Courtesy of the IABA