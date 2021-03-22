Opponents confirmed for debuting brother-in-laws

Brothers in law Jason Harty and Edward Donovan will finally make the pro debuts this week.

The Limerick middleweights populate one of the two Frank Warren shows to be broadcast on BT Sports this weekend.

The sparring partners both take to the ring on Friday, March 26 and fight for the first time without the vest on the undercard of Danny Bells ranking title fight with Sam Giley.

Harty, who like his brother-in-laws Paddy and Edward Donovan had success in the Irish vest in his teens, winning European Schoolboy silver and European Junior gold, not to mention a National Elite title at just 19, faces Kearon Thomas[ 1(1)-10(3)-1] over four.

The 31-year-old Wassall native shouldn’t cause Harty too many problems but does have enough about him to bring the Limerick prospect rounds.

Donovan, the younger brother of the Andy Lee trained Top Rank promoted prospect Paddy, takes a step into the unknown.

The European Junior gold medalist takes on Matthew King over four. Like Donovan, King will be stepping into the pro squared circle for the first time, making the fight a battle of the debutants.

It’s unsure as to whether both or if either will get BT Sports air time on Friday. Considering their talent and the fact they signed terms early last year Irish fight fans haven’t been overly happy with how they have been handled. With the narrative and back story, both have, impressing on TV on Friday could see them both move up on Frank Warren’s list of priorities.