OLYMPIC REMATCH – Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas to renew noisy rivalry

Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] is will put her four lightweight world titles on the line against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas [9(7)-1(1)] next.

The Irish sensation and Liverpool favourite will renew their noisy rivalry at the Wembley Arena on Saturday May 1st it was confirmed today.

Taylor-Jonas will be a pay-per-view chief support to the heavyweight clash between the Andy Lee-trained former champ Joseph Parker and gatekeeper Derek Chisora.

It is a rematch of their famous London 2012 Olympic opener, a fight often credited as the moment that sparked a women’s boxing revolution- and an event that inspired crowd noises of 113.7 decibels, the highest recorded at those Games.

Rumour regarding the Olympic re-run has been churned out of the mill for some time now and official confirmation came this evening.

In what was their second amateur meeting, Taylor won the ExCel-hosted Olympic clash 26-15 to secure a bronze medal in a competition she would go on to win gold.

European silver and bronze and World bronze winner Jonas did put it up to the Irish sporting phenomenon at times during the fight but Taylor was a deserved victor, forcing counts in both the third and fourth rounds.

The fight went down as one of the best of London 2012 and won both massive acclaim.

Taylor has continued to trail-blaze in pro ranks, not only having unprecedented success in the ring, but changing the pay-scale and perceptions of the female game.

The fact isn’t lost on Jonas, who is unlucky not to be a world champion after her draw with WBC super featherweight titlist Terri Harper last time out, has admitted as much, labelling Taylor the ‘female Canelo’ on more than one occasion.

There has never been tension or bad blood between the two but that doesn’t mean they won’t throw down come May 1st.

Joining the pair on the undercard in just over six week’s time will be a WBA light heavyweight title defence from Dmitry Bivol versus British champ Craig Richards, and an appearance from Chris Eubank Jr – with more to be announced. Fights for either or both of Belfast pair Tommy McCarthy and James Tennyson versus Alexander Jur and Ricky Burns respectively are among those mooted for the bumper card.