Olympian puts his name in the ring for vacant Youth Head Coach role

2008 Olympian John Joe Joyce has made it clear he is very interested in the Irish High Performance Youth Head Coach role.

The position has become vacant in recent days as Billy McClean stepped down from the role after nine very successful medal lade years in charge.

Replacing McClean, whose departure has yet to be explained, would prove a difficult task, but it’s a role former standout amateur Joyce would be interested in.

The European bornze medal winner was in the High Performacne set up for over 10 years and has been coaching at Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar in more recent times.

Speaking on Social media he said:

“I see the Irish High Performance youth Head Coach role is now vacant. Wondering is this position be given to someone or how do you go about applying for the position.

“I for one would love that position…. I’d love to work with the next generation of boxers we have coming though. I think they could benefit form me and what I have done in my boxing days and my early coaching days at Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar.

“I’ve been in this Irish High Performance Programe for 12 years, learning from best coaches Zaur Anita, Billy Walsh, Gary Keegan and lots more great coaches. Also learning from some of the best boxers Kenny Egan, Andy Lee, Darren O’Neill, Roy Sheehan, Darren Sutherland, Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan. I’ve learnt from other coaches abroad in major tournaments as well as in training camps in Russia, Cuba, Germany, France,USA and Engalnd.

“If the position available I would love it. I am very passionate about working with the next generation of Irish boxers.”