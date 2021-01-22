O’Leary to tango with Mango – ‘Big Bang’ secures Dubai date

Dublin prospect Pierce O’Leary [5(2)-0] is the latest Irish fighter to be handed A Dubai date.

The likes of Sean McComb, Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully and Tyrone McKenna all confirmed fight nights in the Arab State yesterday and O’Leary followed suit today.

The Inner City operator was due to fight in Kirby on January 22, but with boxing in Britain being cancelled by the British Boxing Board of Control for the month of January, that card was cancelled.

However, the 20-year-old’s camp and work over Christmas won’t go to waste as he was given a date just two later.

O’Leary returns following an impressive showing in August, where he stopped the previously unbeaten Jacob Quinn in the fourth round.

That win was the prospects fifth since ‘Big Bang’ turned over in October of 2019 and his next encounter will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worlddwide on IFL TV.

Providing the opposition will be British based Philippine fighter Irvine Mango.

Mango [5(1)-3(1)-1] has proven himself quite capable and seems to know his way around the ring, but while he might ask some questions of welterweight O’Leary, he shouldn’t overly threaten his unbeaten status.