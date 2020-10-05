OFF – Anthony Cacace’s title defence against Leon Woodstock postponed

Anthony Cacace will have to wait that bit longer to make the first defence of his British title.

Cacace [18(7)-1(0)]was set to defend his British super featherweight crown against Leon Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] on a BT Sports broadcast Frank Warren promoted clash this Saturday, but news broke today the bout has been postponed.

It’s the second time the fight has been pushed back. The 31-year-old was initially penciled in to fight his promotional stablemate on the top of a TV bill in July.

However, Cacace suffered a real kick in the teeth as an abyss of all things forced a cancellation.

October 10 was then set for the rescheduled bout, but illness means ‘The Apache’ is unable to compete this Saturday night – and as a result the fight is pushed back again.

The British Title clash between @AntoC6 and @LyonWoodstockJr originally scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed as Cacace is feeling unwell. The fight will be rescheduled.



We still have a cracking show in store with the return of @Liamwilliamsko, @kidshamrock88 & more 🥊 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) October 5, 2020

It’s more frustration for a fighter that hasn’t enjoyed massive amounts of career luck.

Cacace would have hoped to have dealt with Woodstock in the summer, registering win that was meant to take him a step closer to a fight with WBO #3 Archie Sharpe.

Deal with Sharpe and the Belfast talent has been told would be in world title frame.

However, the fact he is the reigning champion and has a promotional agreement with Frank Warren means he can afford to the be sick.

If he hadn’t either any big television fights would be cancelled rather than proposed. As it stands the Pat Magee managed fighters plans are pushed back rather than shelved.