Not The Big One But One of Big Importance says Eric Donovan

It’s not ‘the big one’ but it’s important nonetheless, explains Eric Donovan [13(7)-1(0)].

The Kildare favourite fights in Belgium alongside a host of his Celtic Warrior Gym mates looking to make it back-to-back wins in the BeNeLux region on Saturday.

Unlike the majority of his stablemates, the 35-year-old saw regular action in 2020, so this doesn’t represent a ring rust-freeing clash, nor is it a keep busy affair.

Donovan explains the fight is important, as it represents essential preparation for his upcoming potentially career-changing EU title fight.

The Irish featherweight champion felt it important to have a fight to focus on whilst waiting on confirmation of his mandated EU title fight – and also believes he will benefit from going through the fight process with coach Pascal Collins.

“It’s important I take this fight to get a few rounds under my belt give me a focus in training camp,” he explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“Also there will be a big fight in the coming months, so It’s a good chance for me to go through the fight process with Packie and get that experience with each other in realtime. You can’t replicate that in sparring.”

Journeyman Jamie Quinn [7(0)-106(3)-2] provides the opposition over six rounds and considering the fighter, who upset former Celtic Warrior Gym regular Allan Phelan, has only been stopped three times in over 100 defeats he should guarantee rounds.

It seems ideal prep for an EU title fight against Mario Alfano [15(4)-2(0)-1].

There have been some suggestions that career changing clash could play on a Matchroom card.

The St Michaels Athy BC graduate wouldn’t be drawn on it but did hint he may have to travel to win the belt.

“Mark [Dunlop, manager] is working on that. I just know I will have a big fight in the coming months,” Donovan continues before being asked as to what home he would like for the biggest fight of his career.

“I don’t really think about it in the regard, I suppose I kind of accept that I will more than likely have to travel for it. So wherever that may be, it’s irrelevant, the goal is still the same. Bring home the title.”

Like the majority, Donovan, unable to sell tickets in a pandemic, is relying on sponsors to fund his fights and is grateful to the companies that have helped him out.

“Yes, my loyal sponsors are supporting me and I am very lucky to have them in my corner. Bearingpoint, Liffey Crane Hire, Kendra Civil Engineering, A and A Pharmacy, Novo Technologies and ISB Mobility.”