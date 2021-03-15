Headline News News Pro News 

Not Ryan’s time – Duffy gets lucky – One on one off MTK Fight Night

Jonny Stapleton

It’s a case of one on and one off in terms of Irish fighters and this weekend’s MTK Fight Night.

The Friday night show was meant to play host to the debut of Dublin’s Paul Ryan.

However, not for the first time, the underage standout has seen his pro debut fall through.

Ryan was set to trade leather with Kyle Hughes but for the third time has suffered cancelation disappointment.

It better news for Sean Duffy, as he has secured a date. The 29-year-old Harry Hawkins trained fighter is back after an extended absence, competing for the first time since October 2019 when he squares off with former Midlands Area super-featherweight champion Paul Holt.

It’s a step up of sorts for the Keady man against a fighter Irish fans will remember from his fight with Feargal McCrory.

It means the card retains three Irish interest fights with Paul Hyland Jr fighting Maxi Hughes for the British title and Padraig McCrory in with fellow puncher Germaine Brown.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]