Not Ryan’s time – Duffy gets lucky – One on one off MTK Fight Night

It’s a case of one on and one off in terms of Irish fighters and this weekend’s MTK Fight Night.

The Friday night show was meant to play host to the debut of Dublin’s Paul Ryan.

However, not for the first time, the underage standout has seen his pro debut fall through.

Ryan was set to trade leather with Kyle Hughes but for the third time has suffered cancelation disappointment.

It better news for Sean Duffy, as he has secured a date. The 29-year-old Harry Hawkins trained fighter is back after an extended absence, competing for the first time since October 2019 when he squares off with former Midlands Area super-featherweight champion Paul Holt.

It’s a step up of sorts for the Keady man against a fighter Irish fans will remember from his fight with Feargal McCrory.

It means the card retains three Irish interest fights with Paul Hyland Jr fighting Maxi Hughes for the British title and Padraig McCrory in with fellow puncher Germaine Brown.