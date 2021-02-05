‘Not happening’ – Lewis Crocker message for confident Deniz Ilbay

Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] has scoffed at Deniz Ilbay’s KO prediction and told the German the result will go the oppossite way than forecast.

The Belfast prospect looks to build on a career best win and performance last time out when he returns to the ring in March.

Crocker takes on Ilbay [22(10)-2(0)] on the back of that WBO European title win over Louis Greene in Dubai.

The German comes into the fight full of confidence and is predicting a stoppage win.

‘The Croc’ refutes the prediction telling Ilbay the result will infact go the other way.

“Regarding him saying he’s gonna win by KO, aye that’s not happening like,” Croker told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ll be the with my hand raised when all’s said and done.”

To register that win the Dee Walsh trained fighter does believes he will have to defeat the best he has signed to face.

The 26-year-old has picked up some domestic titles in Germany as well as some lesser recognized ranking titles. He has also gone the distance with Egidijus Kavaliauskas, a world title winner, whose only defeat has come to pound for pound star Terence Crawford.

“I know my opponent has won several titles as a professional and is well experienced with a great record and been in there with world class fighters so he will definitely be the best I’ve fought yet.”

Greene would have represented the best Crocker would have fought to date – and he admits that win over the former Southern Area champ has filled him with confidence.

“It was a good win last time out,” he continues. “I thought it was good performance and a good learning fight in my career, especially headlining it and the pressures with that. Plus it was my first title fight. Louis Greene is a quality fighter and tough as they come, so I gained confidence from the win,” he adds before discussing the Dubai element.

“I’m really looking forward to Dubai, it’s an amazing opportunity. The card is stacked with big fights so I’m proud to be part of it.”