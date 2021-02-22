No surprises – Anthony Cacace out to end the upset run

Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] is determined to end the recent run of big bill topping upsets when he defends his British title on top of BT Sports’ first bill of 2021 this Saturday night.

The likes of Josh Warrington, Sean McComb and Josh Kelly have all suffered defeat on top of high-profile February cards.

The Belfast super-featherweight takes centre stage this weekend, as he replaces the injured Carl Frampton as the headline act for Saturday’s Queensbury promotion Copper Box hosted card – and has made it clear he doesn’t like surprises.

The Pat Magee-managed fighter puts his title on the line against Leon Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] live on BT.

It’s a bout most expect the natural talent to win. Cacace certainly starts as favourite and is confident of victory, but the last two weeks have served as a warning.

Cacace knows he can’t overlook the English fighters or what he brings to the ring or he could risk suffering the same fate as Warrington and co.

“I genuinely believe this is my fight to lose but I need to be on my game – I never overlook anyone; if you start over-looking people you end up getting the head punched off you!

“We’ve already seen that with Josh Warrington a couple of weeks ago, maybe he didn’t take Lara as seriously as he should have and he ended up in a bad way,” said Cacace.

The 32-year-old has been lined up to fight Woodstock since the summer of last year and two cancelations have allowed him more time to study ‘The Lion’.

As a result he is confident he knows exactly what to expect.

“I know what Leon Woodstock brings to the table, he’s a workhorse who will try and grind you down and beat you that way but he can obviously dig a bit as well which I will have to watch out for.”

Cacace was meant to play chief support to Frampton’s attempt to dethrone WBO super featherweight world champion, Jamel Herring.

However, with that fight postponed, due to ‘The Jackal’ suffering a hand injury, Cacace becomes top of the bill. The former Emerald and Cyclone fighter seems happy with the added spotlight and hasn’t been put off by seeing a friend and sparring partner miss out.

“It makes no difference to me that Carl won’t be fighting, all it means is a bigger opportunity for me,” he said.