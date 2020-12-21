‘No one ever imagined I was going to finish him in 2’ – McKenna hails ‘statement win

Aaron McKenna [11(7)-0] believes he registered a statement stoppage win in England last week.

The exciting light middleweight prospect was expected to defeat journeyman Jordan Grannum, but to do so inside the distance did capture the attention of the boxing public.

And rightfully so claims Golden Boy promoted fighter.

“When you can knockout someone that has never been stopped before with 80 fights it definitely makes a statement,” he states quite matter of fact.

It wasn’t just Channel 5 viewers or those within the game that were left impress by the Monaghan man.

McKenna’s opponent was wowed by the 21-year-old and wasn’t shy about telling him he was the ‘hardest puncher’ he had ever faced.

“He told me after the fight that was the first time he ever went down in a fight and also told me I was the hardest puncher he ever fought,” explains the Smithborough native.

The younger of the two boxing brothers started fast against a fighter who has seen the final bell in his 79 previous fights- and it appeared like he was sent out to get the job done early.

However, he explains his team expected the fight to go the distance.

“My coaches where delighted. Everyone presumed I was going to do 6 rounds, no one ever imagined I was going to finish him in 2 rounds.”

McKenna was also delighted the win played out on a sizable platform available in the UK and Ireland.

The light middleweight prospect’s previous fights all played out in America and as a result were not accessible to a casual Irish audience.

It was a different scenario for last Saturday’s week impressive win – and McKenna noticed the difference.



“I certainly did,” he responds when asked if he noticed increased hype around the fight.

“Channel 5 is a great platform to get the attention to increase my fan base. It was brilliant to get to perform this side of the world. I would love to fight here again,”he adds before suggesting he may fight closer to home again soon.

“It would be great to get back to America but with this pandemic no one really knows for sure when the travel restrictions are to be lifted,” he concludes before sharing seasons greetings.

“I would like to wish all my fans in Ireland, the UK and America a happy Christmas and a happy new year. Thanks for all the support.”