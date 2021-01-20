No money no problem – Manager reveals Dylan Moran doesn’t want Jake Paul cash windfall

Not quite what a manager would like to hear, but Conor Slater respects Dylan Moran’s ‘nothing to do with money’ approach.

No doubt as a manager Slater’s heart rate rose massively when Jake Paul brought the Waterford welter into his pursuit of a fight with Conor McGregor.

The social media name tried to discredit ‘Notorious’, who Moran has being sparring, by ridiculing the welterweight, highlighting his sole career defeat to Dennis Okoth.

The video and the subsequent fall out have helped Moran in terms of profile, the 26-year-old being quizzed about Paul by media across the world.

As a result the question of a fight between the pair has been raised and there is no doubt it would be a lucrative one for Moran and subsequently his team.

Slater certainly believes that would be the case – and as the man charged with making sure Moran makes as much money from a difficult game and gets out with his health it’s a fight he wouldn’t have issue pursuing.

However, he reveals Moran isn’t motivated by a financial wind fall, the Deise fighter just wants to put manners on the You Tube star and wanna’ be boxer.

“I believe it’s a fight people would be interested in,” Slater told Irish-boxing.com.

“Dylan’s name is out there now and he is connected to Jake Paul. Everyone wants to see Dylan beat him up. Dylan wants to beat him up, but isn’t looking to fight him in an event for a purse. If Paul had balls and an offer was put to us no doubt I’d try persuade Dylan it’s a smart move. But he is serious when he says he wants to do it in a gym.

“He just wants Paul to himself, so he can teach him a lesson. This is a serious sport, a sport were fighters put their lives on the line to entertain, it’s not right to talk about them the way Paul did.”

Moran has been open about wanting to step things up in 2021 and will explore in more detail the best route to take when he returns from Dubai early next week.

“There are irons in the fire and offers on the table, once Dylan is back from Dubai and sparring Conor McGregor, we will have a chat and hopefully have a fight date sorted very soon.”