No makeover needed – Pierce O’Leary delighted to have found his style

Pierce O’Leary [6(2)-0] is delighted he has found and fine tuned a defined style.

The young Dubliner turned over with the reputation as an all-action big punching entertainer.

Six fights in and the perception of the 21-year-old is somewhat different.

Not that O’Leary isn’t good to watch but there is a lot more method than madness when he is in the ring.

Indeed, his coach xx believes he has quickly evolved into an aggressive counter-puncher akin to Canelo.

Such was his performance against Irvine Magno last time out, that many heralded the Inner City favourite as a one of most improved fighters of the last 12 months.

The welterweight doesn’t quite see it that way. O’Leary argues that quality and style was always there and just needed some refining.

“I hadn’t got to learn much other than tidying small few things. I’ve got all the few things tidied up now and it’s nice to see myself find own style. I enjoy how I’m fighting and I’m really happy with how everything going,” he told Irish-boxing.com before expanding.

“It’s more about creating the opportunity to land rather than looking to put them away. It’s about pacing myself over the rounds and stepping it up during the fight.”

Plenty of others are enjoying watching ‘Big Bang’s’ development and his performances have garnered plenty of praise, plaudits he isn’t surprised to receive.

“I’m not surprised at all,” he adds when questioned on the positive punditry.

“That’s my hard-work speaking for itself. It doesn’t change me or my approach. I still know what needs to be done,” he adds before personally assessing his most recent display.

“I’m really happy with my performance. It was great six rounds and I got to bring some of the stuff I learned in camp into the fight.”

O’Leary is progressing nicely and managed to fight six times since turning over in late 2019 and despite a pandemic.

Still, the London-trained Dub is happy to progress at a steady face.

“There is absolutely no rush,” he responds when probed on his future.

“We keep the options open and there are a lot of them. I’ll see what happens and what’s the best route for me to take. I’ve got a great team around me with MTK Global and the Ibox gym.”