No Dubai Date for Rohan Date – Waterford welter off Friday’s bill

Injury has forced Rohan Date [12(9)-0-1] to pull out of what looked an intriguing fight tonight.

The well traveled Waterford welterweight had secured a slot on the Rotunda Rumble card and was set to feature at The Rotunda at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai on Friday.

It would have been Date’s fourth consecutive fight in Dubai and his second fight in a pandemic hampered year.

The 27-year-old was hoping to return to home and fight in Waterford on the proposed Ring Kings card over the summer, but also suffered disappointment in that regard, as the pandemic put paid to those plans.

Even more disappointingly Friday represented a chance for the knockout lover to progress his career significantly.

Date was to face Macaulay McGowan a fellow undefeated fighter. Victory over the Lancashire native would have opened the door to bigger fights for the Diese man.

Date confirmed the news on social media today stating : “Disappointed to say I won’t be fighting on this Friday’s card due to injury. All the hard work had been done but unfortunately an injury that I will bounce back from is keeping me out of the ring.”