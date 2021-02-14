No crowd no problem for showman Sean McComb

It’s a case of no crowd no problem for Sean McComb [11(5)-0] when he challenges for the lightweight Commonwealth title.

Rising star McComb faces Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-2(1)] at the University of Bolton Stadium on February 19 and could take his career to the next level with a win.

It will be the second time that McComb has fought behind closed doors following a successful win last August and despite being a ticket seller who plays up the crowd, ‘The Public Nuisance’ isn’t concerned.

In fact the Belfast southpaw enjoyed the whole no fan experience last time around and believes it can be benefical if faced with a more tactical battle.

“It was a bit strange fighting with no fans in August, but I’ll be more familiar with it this time. To be honest I sort of enjoyed it, as there was no added distractions.

“Once you hit fight week and you’re in the bubble and the hotel, you’re fully focused. It meant I focused a bit earlier than I usually would for a fight, and it allowed me to go over my game plan a bit more and get my mind set on the task ahead.

“Going into the fight the only thing you then need to worry about is your performance, not entertaining crowds or entertaining anybody else, just staying fully switched on.”

Gwynne will be familar to Irish fight fans having been stopped by James Tennyson in a British title fight.

The Welsh fighter has lost both times he has stepped up to domestic title level, still McComb expects a tough fight.

“I’ve seen Gwynne box on two occasions against James Tennyson and Joe Cordina, and I thought he performed well but was just beat by two good opponents. I’m expecting a tough, competitive Commonwealth title fight.”

Elsewhere on next week’s huge card Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary fights Irvin Magno and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan fights for the first time this year.