Niall Kennedy wants to prove Murphys Boxing were right to keeping the faith

Niall Kennedy [14(9)-2(1)-1] wants to repay Murphys Boxing for the faith and loyalty they have shown him in recent years.

The Gorey big man suffered back-to-back defeats in potential breakthrough fights in late 2019 and 2020, had some injury issues and even considered calling it a day late last year.

Kennedy hints that the aforementioned may have been valid reason to drop him but is delighted he kept the backing of the Boston based promoters.

The boxing Garda got back to winning ways on Saturday in Belgium in a fight that wouldn’t have been possible to take but for the backing of Murphys and his sponsors.

Kennedy suggests that’s the kind of faith he feels he needs to repay.

“I’m very lucky with Murphys Boxing and Ken Casey it would have been very easy for them to cut ties with me but thankfully he has treated me with great loyalty. I’m very grateful I have boxed under the banner for over five years and I want to end my career representing them if possible,” he told Irish-boxing.com before ruling out a return to Belgium in May.

“I will see what happens. I was so lucky my sponsors and Murphys Boxing were able to get me on a show like this but it wouldn’t be feasible again so we will see what happens.”

Congratulations to Niall "Boom Boom" Kennedy, Ray Moylette and Craig O Brien on there wins this past Saturday in Belgium. Tremendous card put on by our friends at 12 Rounds Promotion. Be on the lookout for more upcoming fight news on these Irish Warriors!! pic.twitter.com/adMgJQnEHQ — Murphys Boxing (@murphysboxing) March 22, 2021

Kennedy was speaking after defeating Hrvoje Bozinovic [2(0)-23(12)] via a third-round stoppage. It was a victory ‘Boom Boom Baz’ was expected to register but he believes the manner of his performance shows he still has something to offer.

“I was delighted with how the fight went I genuinely was unaware of the opponent until the day before the fight and only checked him on Boxrec. My aim for this fight was a clean calm aggressive performance and was to hopefully show I still have something to offer,” he adds before revealing he was happy with the mix of banking rounds and scoring a knockout.

“Yes it was perfect I showed a good level of aggression but never lost concentration or dropped down to his level which was what I wanted.”