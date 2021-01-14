Niall Kennedy wants a shot at redemption – targets Matchroom heavy on any possible Belfast card

Niall Kennedy [13(8)-2(2)-1] is on a redemption mission.

The Wexford big man wants another chance on a Matchroom show against Eddie Hearn promoted heavy.

‘Boom Boom Baz’ was handed a opportunity to make a name for himself in a booming division back in October of 2020.

After being linked to Dave Allen over the Summer the Gorey Gardai secured a Fight Camp fight and signed to fight one of the emerging characters of the division Alen Babic.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter was brought in to bring the explosive Croat rounds, but was planning what would have been the highest profile, but not best win of his career.

However, the popular big man ‘froze’ on the night and was stopped by ‘The Savage’.

Such was the manner of the defeat that Kennedy considered hanging them up and retiring.

The ever honest Gorey Gardai admitted he froze and struggled with the whole Fight Camp setting, even the sense of occasion.

Upon reflection and having talked to people around him, the 36-year-old feels circumstances outside of talent are reason behind the reverse – and he has revealed he plans to fight on.

Speaking previously he vowed to fight on saying : “I just want to make sure when I look back that last fight doesn’t define me because that wasn’t even a shell of me or what I can do.”

Speaking on social media last night and responding to Eddie Hearn’s latest Belfast return comments, Kennedy put forward the idea of a redemption mission.

A chance to redeem myself against 1 of @EddieHearn @MatchroomBoxing heavyweights be unreal and in Ireland be that bit more special 👊☘👊☘ — Niall Kennedy Boxer (@niallbaskennedy) January 14, 2021

Kennedy would like to fight a Matchroom fighter on any Belfast card. The Wexford fighter would certainly add value in terms of ticket sales – and whilst he was last see being stopped on Sky Sports there could be a number of second tier Matchroom big men that may be willing to fight.

Kennedy hasn’t fought in Ireland since he beat Gheorghe Danut in the National Stadium in 2016.