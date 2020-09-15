Niall Kennedy secures Whyte Povetkin undercard slot?

The rumour mill is churning out suggestions Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] has secured a massive breakthrough chance.

There have been unconfirmed whispers the Irish heavyweight has agreed to trade leather on an upcoming Matchroom card – and could face Dave Allen in November.

The Gorey Garda has not boxed since August of 2019 when an unfortunate back injury saw him fall to Devin Vargas.

The heavyweight was scheduled to appear in Boston in March and Irish-boxing.com believes a summer Wexford show was explored. However injury forced him out of aSt Patrick’s weekend clash, before the pandemic saw the scheduled American fight night cancelled and ensured a homecoming was unexplored.

An opportunity to a appear on Matchroom’s Fight Camp series then rose it’s head over the summer.

Kennedy was being considered to face Dave Allen [18(15)-5(3)-2] at Fight Camp and was also put forward as a potential opponent for Congolese boogeyman Martin Bakole [15(12)-1(1)].

However, neither materialized and it was the front line of another kind for the Garda over the Summer.

The rumour mill is now churning out talk of a late 2020 Matchroom appearance.

The Dillian Whyte Aalexander Povetkin rematch has been confirmed for November 21 and Eddie Hearn has revealed more 2020 fight dates will be confirmed in the near future.

Kennedy, who has hinted big news is about to drop, is rumoured to have secured a slot on the Whyte card.

There are a number of potential foes the Pascal Collins trained fighter could be brought in as an opponent for, one of which could be Allen.

If he has indeed secured a Matchroom Sky Sports date the chance hungry heavy will be hoping to impress ala Eric Donovan, or even surpass the Kildare native’s Fight Camp showing.