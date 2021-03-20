Niall Kennedy reveals route back to big fights

Niall Kennedy [13(8)-2(2)-1] believes he will be ready to tame heavyweight lions after he regains some confidence.

‘Boom Boom Bas’ had a chance to make a massive statement last October when he took on emerging character Alen Babic on a Matchroom card.

Things went anything but according to plan as the Wexford heavy was stopped, producing a performance that has since haunted him.

Indeed, he would have retired but for the reasons explained HERE.

The Paschal Collins-trained, Murphys Boxing-guided fighter begins a form of rebuild today.

Defeat Ference Zsalek in Belgium and add a win or two more over the coming months and he believes he will be ready for all comers, it then becomes about turning gym form into fight form.

“I have a good record but I need to regain confidence. Then throw me to the lions,” Kennedy told Irish-boxing.com.

“My gym form has to be shown on fight night and that’s my aim,” he adds before claiming he wants to register the kind of wins that will allow him to bow out with pride.

“Like I said before I have my world looking up at me in MJ – and my son and family deserve to smile when this finishes, knowing I showed my best and that hasn’t happened yet. But it will.”

Zsalek, previously beaten by Con Sheehan and Sean Turner, shouldn’t represent a massive threat to the Gorey Garda.

That said, the ever-respectful Kennedy is refusing to look past him, outlining how he’s “a very durable capable experienced man but iim concentrating on myself.”

“I’m excited to be back training and back in the ring is a bonus I’m very fit so this is a massive fight for me.”

“I need a performance for my team and my sponsors and more importantly my family and MJ. The people who stand by me deserve to be proud of the amount of support they have given me.”

Kennedy is supported by Joe Devito Fun Palace Casino, Whizzy Internet, Boland’s Furniture Gorey, The Dinky Diner Courtown, Bodibro, and Murphy’s Boxing.