Niall Kennedy hints at retirement post Babic defeat

Jonny Stapleton

Niall Kennedy has hinted at retirement in the wake of his second career defeat.

Within minutes of his reverse to Alen ‘The Babic’ Savage live on Sky Sports on Sunday night, the big man took to Twitter to thank his supporters and suggest it may be time to hang up the gloves.

‘Boom Boom Baz’ said he would take time to think, but did go as far as to say he feels ‘the tank is empty’.

The fact he followed that up with ‘I think’ does leave the door open and it has to be noted the Wexford man was speaking from a position of pure disappointment.

Even at 36 there are options for Kennedy. He has impressed in America and has options via Murphy’s Boxing.

There was also faint talk of a possible Wexford homecoming last summer, but both routes will be restricted by the current pandemic.

An Irish title fight with Paddy Nevin could be an option down the road and the chance to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury may appeal.

However, ‘Boom Boom Baz’ has always been honest with regard to not hanging around if he didn’t feel he had anything to offer at a relatively high level and will know personally what is left in the tank.

