Next in line Shakur Stevenson places substantial bet on Frampton v Herring fight

It seems Shakur Stevenson believes he will be challenging Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title this summer.

The Rio gold medal winner stepped aside to allow ‘Semper Fi’ to put his title on the line against Carl Frampton and thus is next in line for the winner of the eagerly awaited February 27 world title fight.

The winner of the drawn-out London hosted affair has just five days to negotiate a fight of having his hand raised.

Having placed $2000 on Herring to emerge victorious from the BT and ESPN broadcast fight, it’s safe to assume Stevenson is confident of an American win.

Just bet 2k on Jamel beating Frampton — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 8, 2021

If Frampton does manage to defeat the 35-year-old champion and become Ireland’s first three-division titlist, Stevenson, who like Frampton and Herring is Top Rank aligned, is will to come to Belfast.



‘The Jackal’ has said he would love another trip to Windsor Park and the Olympic gold medal winner, who was deemed a future Michael Conlan foe when he first turned over, would oblige.