Next in line Shakur Stevenson places substantial bet on Frampton v Herring fight

Jonny Stapleton ,

It seems Shakur Stevenson believes he will be challenging Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title this summer.

The Rio gold medal winner stepped aside to allow ‘Semper Fi’ to put his title on the line against Carl Frampton and thus is next in line for the winner of the eagerly awaited February 27 world title fight.

The winner of the drawn-out London hosted affair has just five days to negotiate a fight of having his hand raised.

Having placed $2000 on Herring to emerge victorious from the BT and ESPN broadcast fight, it’s safe to assume Stevenson is confident of an American win.

If Frampton does manage to defeat the 35-year-old champion and become Ireland’s first three-division titlist, Stevenson, who like Frampton and Herring is Top Rank aligned, is will to come to Belfast.


‘The Jackal’ has said he would love another trip to Windsor Park and the Olympic gold medal winner, who was deemed a future Michael Conlan foe when he first turned over, would oblige.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]