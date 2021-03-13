New manager bounce – John Joe Nevin teams up with Billy Joe Saunders

John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] has employed Billy Joe Saunders as the man to finally help him fulfill his potential.

The London 2012 Olympic silver medal winner has signed a management agreement with the active British fighter.

Nevin confirmed the news on Twitter today. The Mullingar native believes his link up with the super middleweight world champ will help him secure the kind of fights that will in turn allow him to show his class.

Delighted to announce I have signed a management deal with @bjsaunders_ and danial, cant wait to get going and just get the fights under my belt and prove all the doubters wrong and show them I am world class material and will become world champion, #BelieveTheHype 👌👌☝☝ pic.twitter.com/5IA7Cnd3KF March 13, 2021

Speaking on Twitter one of Ireland’s greatest amateur fighters said he felt the move would lead to him proving all his doubters wrong, as well as to world title glorly.

Saunders, who is currently sparring Caoimhin Agyarko ahead of his massive May showdown with Saul Canelo Alvarez, has already dipped his toe in the management game.

He has guided the career of young prospect Donte Dixon and helped ‘The Problem’ move to 5-0.

Controversial name Daniel Kinahan will work alongside Saunders in guiding the Westmeath man’s career, suggesting he will have access to MTK Fight Nights and some of MTK’s big names around feather or super featherweight.

Nevin has endured a stop start career since turning over. Injuries have played there part in slowing down his progress and an American adventure didn’t quite seem to work. In late 2019 the 31-year-old defeated Freddy Fonseca to claim a ranking title and despite having a far from ideal career to date, the ‘Mullingar Shuffler’ enters 2021 as a world ranked fighter.