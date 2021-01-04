New Kids on the Block – Spain to play host to two Irish debuts

There will be two Irish debuts on the fittingly named New Kids on the Block card in OnGuadamar Arena, Alicante on February 6.

Both Christian Preston and Llyod Lynch will punch for pay for the first time on a Victor Rabei topped card in Spain.

Dubliner Preston was one of a host of fighters to announce he was ditching the vest early in 2020, but the pandemic slowed his debut plans.

The Docklands graduate now has the chance to get the ball rolling early next month.

The welterweight makes his pro bow against 35-year-old, Spain based Argentinian, Damian Oscar Bora [1(1)-3(3)-1] over four rounds.

Bora did manage to register an upset draw in April of last year, but has been stopped twice since.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when he turned over first the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter said : “I decided to ditch the vest as I feel it’s the right time for me, both physically and mentally. After coming up short towards the end of the previous season my heart broke, I felt I had a choice to make that was either going to make or break me.

“It was either turn over and chase my dreams of becoming a world champion or wait around for another 4 years to become an Olympian. I chose to chase my dreams as it’s better to start sooner rather than later and mainly because if I don’t do it who will?”

There is less known in boxing circles of all things Lynch. Lynch’s combat career has been in kickboxing to date and he officially changes code on a February 6 card, that also provides a platform for action for Paddy Nevin, Aaron O’Reilly and John Cooney.

The Cabra native debuts against the experienced and tough Arnoldo Solano [14(0)- 25(5)-0] over 4 rounds.