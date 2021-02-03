New Deal for Dom – And a Fight Date!

Cavan light middleweight Dominic Donegan has signed a long-term managerial deal with Boxing Ireland Promotions and will toast this with a return to the ring next month.

‘Dom The Bomb’ has scored five straight wins under the team behind the Celtic Clash series and has now committed to a further three years with the outfit.

Donegan will fight again on Saturday March 20th in Dudelange, Luxembourg, finally stepping back through the ropes having seen local restrictions scuppers two dates in Spain.

The 26-year-old puncher has been involved in rivalries with both countyman Owen Duffy and Limerick’s Graham McCormack – while he has also been ratified to face stablemate Eddie Treacy for the BUI Celtic title.

There are definitely domestics on the horizon for Donegan and the rising light middleweight said that “I’m really delighted to sign a new three-year management contract with Boxing Ireland Promotions.”

“I’ve been really happy with how the lads have looked after me, its really important to have trustworthy people around you in this game and Boxing Ireland Promotions are just that.”

“I can wait to get things moving again and I know my team have some big plans in the pipeline.”

Manager Stephen Sharpe noted how “I definitely thing a quality fighter like Dominic Donegan signing a three year extension says a lot about Boxing Ireland Promotions.”

“Personally I’m delighted Dom has decided to remain part of the team, we have worked very well together. The fact is he has been turning heads since his debut and I’ve no doubt he is going to make some big noises over the next few years.”

Coach Jonathan Lewins, who also corners Stephen McAfee and Kev Cronin, added that “It’s great to see Dominic renew his contract with Boxing Ireland, he knows the work the lads put in behind the scenes to get him the opportunities he wants.”

“In turn Dominic has been working hard, improving all the time and this will be a big year for him.”