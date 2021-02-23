NEW date set for Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring

Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] has been handed a new date for his eagerly awaited and long overdue fight with Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)].

‘The Jackal’ will finally challenge the American for his WBO super featherweight world title and attempt to make history in Dubai on April 3.

A fight that was first scheduled for June of 2020 was set to take place in London this Saturday night [February 27] only for the Belfast fighter to ask it be postponed again.

The recently turned 34-year-old was advised to rest sore hands and had his request to push the fight back four weeks granted.

“It’s just a bit of a twinge to my hand, nothing too serious but I have seen a specialist and his advice was to rest it,” the former two weight world champion explained in a statement.

“So I asked about the possibility of a postponement to the fight and it was agreed to. It gives me a better chance because I will be going into the fight with two good hands after taking advice from the specialist. It’s nothing major though and there is no fracture.”

Within a day of the postponement, it was suggested the world title fight between two Top Rank fighters would be moved to Dubai. Everyone seems to agree that is the case – and Irish-boxing.com understands April 3 is the latest date for the world title fight.

Donnie Nietes and Albert Pagara are already set to fight on an MTK show on at the Round 10 Boxing Club on that date, with ESPN+ already on board to stream that fight. It appears the Herring Frampton clash will be parachuted in as a new headliner.