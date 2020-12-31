New date mooted for Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring

February 27 is the latest date being whispered when it comes to Carl Frampton’s three weight world champion attempt.

According Steve Kim of ESPN, Top Rank and Frank Warren are looking to promote WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring [22(10)-2(1)] versus Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] on the last weekend of the second month of the year.

Saturday January 16th was the last date suggested as a possibility, although it was said Sunday the 17th was as option.

Holding the fight in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time to ensure it can be broadcast to a prime-time ESPN audience in America was being explored. It seems that is no longer the case with London and Saturday February 27th being put forward as the latest date and venue for the clash.

Frampton started camp in December for a fight that has been on the radar since he defeated Tyler McCreary in November of 2019.

Im being told that Feb 27 is the new working date for Herring-Frampton. So the first quarter of the 2020 #boxing schedule is coming together… — Steve Kim (@SteveKim323) December 28, 2020

June 13th 2020 was agreed as a fight date and the Top Rank fighters were on course to trade leather in Windsor Park.

A late summer meeting was then muted, but both elected to get fights in before a proposed pre Christmas meeting.

The fight was then set for mid December before any hope of fighting in 2020 was binned due to Frampton’s court case with former manager Barry McGuigan.

It’s now full steam ahead for February, meaning Carl Frampton becoming Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion could be one of the first massive sport stories of 2021.

It’s believed Anthony Cacace’s first British title fight may populate the card and Caoimhin Agyarko, who helped Callum Smith prepare for his massive clash with Canelo Alvarez, is another front runner for a slot.