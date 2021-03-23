Natasha Jonas confident of taming ‘different animal’ Katie Taylor

Natasha Jonas [9(7)-1(1)-1] beleives she has what it takes to tame ‘different animal’ Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] in the battle of the pioneers come May 1.

The English and Irish fighters meet in a rematch of their historic London 2012 Olympic encounter on the undercard of Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker’s heavyweight clash.

Jonas admits undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor has gone on to prove herself a class above in the pro game but remains confident she can defeat the Bray wonder.

The Liverpool native, who was unlucky in super featherweight world title challenge against Terri Harper, points out she is a world-class operator with step up to the plate previous and claims she will do the same this time around.

“I’m really excited about getting the fight, I made a lot of noise about not wanting to go down in level or class after establishing myself on the world stage in my last fight,” said Jonas.

“I know Katie is a different type of animal to Terri Harper, but I believe every time I’m asked to step up, I do. I said I wanted to be a champion and anybody at 130 to 140 was in my sights, I know I’m a world-class boxer and I can win a world title.”

The Joe Gallagher trained southpaw, who lost the pair’s first encouther by a score of 26-15, says the match-up was always inevitable considering their shared history and believes the rematch is good for the sport.

“From the minute Eddie signed me this fight has been on the cards. Me and Katie had a great story from the Olympics, and we have both been pioneers in our own way. I’m glad that it’s happening and it’s a great fight for women’s boxing and for British and Irish boxing.”