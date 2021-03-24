‘My people know I’m a fighting man’ – Padraig McCrory pays no attention to Brown ‘fear’ jibes

Padraig McCrory is paying no attention to suggestions fear of defeat was the reason he pulled out of his scheduled clash with Germaine Brown on Friday.

‘The Hammer’ was set to face fellow undefeated big big punching super middleweight in an eagerly anticipated clash in Bolton last weekend.

However, an out of the blue knee injury, which firsted reared it’s head on Tuesday night, forced him to withdraw.

Team Brown and some of the Southern Area Champions followers instantly queried the injury and the Belfast fighter’s reasons for pulling out.

The questions angered those around the well supported 32-year-old but McCrory has paid no heed, believing those that matter know what he is all about.

“It really only came from Brown’s side,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“To be honest it annoyed the people around me more than me. I couldn’t really care to be honest. My people know I’m a fighting man.”

The Dee Walsh trained fighter had enjoyed a good camp and was set for a fight he was confident of winning. The BUI Celtic title winner had no issue after a light training session on Tuesday but felt some pain late that night, before waking up with a seriously swollen knee on Wednesday.

“Tuesday night we did some light training and I had no issues. Then I went home and got a slight pain that night. I didn’t think much of it at the time.

“Wednesday morning I woke up in pain with my knee doubled in size, red warm and painful,” he adds before explaining he still thought he could fight.

“We flew to England early Wednesday morning hoping it would pass but things got worse.”

The doctor diagnoised it as Bursitis, which became infected. There has yet to be an improvement but McCrory is hoping to reschedule.

“Currently I’m on week-long antibiotics but there is no great improvement as of yet. Depending on recovery I’m hoping we can reschedule within 8 weeks.”