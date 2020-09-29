Headline News Pro News 

Mikey Garcia tells Conor McGregor to get in line – Mexican claims he is Manny Pacquaio’s next opponent

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Mikey Garcia [40(3)-1(0)] claims he and not Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] will fight fight legend Manny Pacquiao [62(39)-7(3)-2] next.

News of a potential cross over fight between the MMA name and one of the modern day boxing great broke over the weekend.

‘The Notorious’ claimed it was next, tweeting: “Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar – who also represents Pacquiao – wasn’t as certain but did tell ESPN ‘serious talks’ were ongoing for the fight, though it is not a done deal yet.

Pacquiao and his team also spoke positively about a potential meeting, but stopped short of saying it was next on the agenda.

Four weight world champ Mikey Garcia claims it can’t be next as he is due to face ‘The Pac Man’.

“Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is not with Conor McGregor.

“Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is with me. McGregor still has to take a number.

“McGregor’s next fight might be most likely Manny Pacquiao.

“But before that Manny Pacquiao has to fight me first – and that’s 100 per cent…

“That’s gonna happen. Watch.”

It’s quite possible McGregor may still be on the cards, but is a fight the seven weight world champ is eyeing as a retirement bout.

If things don’t go well against Garcia it won’t effect any potential McGregor fight and if he beats the Mexican he can delay a clash of the codes further.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]