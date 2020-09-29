Mikey Garcia tells Conor McGregor to get in line – Mexican claims he is Manny Pacquaio’s next opponent

Mikey Garcia [40(3)-1(0)] claims he and not Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] will fight fight legend Manny Pacquiao [62(39)-7(3)-2] next.

News of a potential cross over fight between the MMA name and one of the modern day boxing great broke over the weekend.

‘The Notorious’ claimed it was next, tweeting: “Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar – who also represents Pacquiao – wasn’t as certain but did tell ESPN ‘serious talks’ were ongoing for the fight, though it is not a done deal yet.

Pacquiao and his team also spoke positively about a potential meeting, but stopped short of saying it was next on the agenda.

Four weight world champ Mikey Garcia claims it can’t be next as he is due to face ‘The Pac Man’.

“Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is not with Conor McGregor.

“Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is with me. McGregor still has to take a number.

“McGregor’s next fight might be most likely Manny Pacquiao.

“But before that Manny Pacquiao has to fight me first – and that’s 100 per cent…

“That’s gonna happen. Watch.”

It’s quite possible McGregor may still be on the cards, but is a fight the seven weight world champ is eyeing as a retirement bout.

If things don’t go well against Garcia it won’t effect any potential McGregor fight and if he beats the Mexican he can delay a clash of the codes further.