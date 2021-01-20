Mick Hennessy looking to tap into ‘capital of amateur boxing’ – has ‘special’ promotional plans for Ireland

Hennessy Promotions are confident they can do ‘special things’ in Ireland.

Speaking to Irish media today Mick Hennessy revealed he has plans to promote in both the north and south of the country – and is confident he can do great things.

Hennessy has always had a connection to Ireland, indeed his son Micheal Hennessy Jr has fought in the National Championships at the National Stadium.

The promoter also brought Tyson Fury to Belfast and had him on undercards in Dublin and live on RTE when he promoted the heavyweight.

Over the last few months the experienced promoter has reconnected professionally with the country, signing prospects Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinity.

Hennessy had both on Channel 5 shows at the tail end of last year and is very excited with regard to their future. The link up had also prompted suggestions Ireland might be on the radar for Hennessy shows. The promoter confirmed that is the case today.

The former promoter of Carl Froch was no specific with regard to specific plans, but did confirm Ireland, a country crying out for big fight nights, is on the agenda.

Speaking specifically about Monaghan’s McKenna and Donegal’s McGinty: “They are both going to be fighting regular. I am going to keep them busy this year, at some point when it’s the right fight or the right team of fighters on an event, we will be looking to promote in Ireland and we will be looking to do great things. We are building it for a reason.

“With the boys we are looking to do special things and when they get close to their first titles, that could be anything, it could be an Irish title, it could be a WBC world youth title, something like that, we will be looking to promote them in Ireland in the south and the north.”

It’s all about McGinty and McKenna at present, two fighters whose profiles have increased massively via Hennessy’s link with Channel 5, but other Irish fighters may benefit.

However, the promoter believes their is unparalleled talent in the Irish amateur ranks. He has plans to tap into that and also revealed he will work with any promoters working on the ground.

“I see Ireland as the capital of amateur boxing, obviously that was always seen as Cuba, but amateur boxing is such a brilliant sport in Ireland. There is a saying ‘if you can win a title in Ireland you can win a title anywhere in the world’ and that is the truth.

“Amateur boxing is so tough in Ireland, everyone can fight and everyone wants to fight. There is so much talent over there, that basically unless they go to America or come to the UK, a lot of talent can go by the wayside. I can’t go into too much detail, but I have got things in mind and I am working on things. I do believe that because of the talent and because of the interest something special can be done in Ireland.

“I don’t sign that many fighters that often, but when I do sign fighters there is a reason for it. I potentially will be looking for some other Irish fighters and when the right time comes I will be looking to work with local Irish promoters that are doing a great job like Leonard [Gunning of Boxing Ireland].”