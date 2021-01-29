Michael Conlan wants to fight World Champ Fulton ‘As soon as possible’ – but very soon may not be possible

Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] wants to share the ring with WBO super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton [19(8)-0] as soon as possible, but reveals very soon may not be possible.

Undefeated Fulton claimed the title by dethroning Angelo Leo after 12 back and fort, rough and tough, action packed rounds on Saturday night.

It was the result Conlan predicted and as the WBO #1 he now predicts a 2021 showdown with the American.

Indeed the Philldelphia native has moved to the top of the Adam Booth trained fighters hit list and Conlan is top of the list of contenders, close to be officially announced as mandatory challenger.

The Olympic medal winner says he wants his shot ‘as soon as possible,’ but that doesn’t neccessaly mean he will fight the American next.

“A fight with Fulton is first on my list and I’d like to fight him as soon as possible,” he told BoxingScene.com.

Having suffered an ankle injury late last year, Conlan is due back in April, he thinks that return clash will have to be navigated before chasing down the champion.

It gives Fulton the chance to have a break or get a less taxing voluntary defence in, before team Conlan try to tempt him to Belfast around August time.

“I am in position where the WBO title is well within reach for me and I’d like to fight Stephen Fulton as soon as possible. I know that he just fought, he just won the title and I am due to come back soon. After that, I believe we can fight this summer,” he added before discussing the Americans win.

“It was a very good performance by Stephen Fulton, I expected him to win but he made it wider than I thought it would be.

“I think very highly of Stephen Fulton. He and Angelo Leo were both ranked ahead of me once I dropped down to the [122-pound] division so I knew I’d be fighting one of them for my first title.”