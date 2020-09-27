Michael Conlan vs Isaac Dogboe agreed December 12? Conflicting reports

Former world champion Isaac Dogboe [21(15)-2(1)] claims he has agreed to fight Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] on December 12.

The UK based Ghanaian claimed he has agreed to fight the Belfast fighter in the final month of 2020.

‘Royal Storm’ took to social media to suggest the fight was in the works and Conlan’s official agreement was all that was missing.

Olympic medal winner, Conlan has confirmed fight news is imminent, but has denied receiving a contract with regard to a Dogboe fight.

It is expected the Adam Booth trained fighter will fight in December and if he has his hand raised pre Christmas will be given a March world title fight.

The #1 with the WBO the Top Rank fighter is confident of securing a shot at the winner of the proposed Stephen Fulton and Angelo Leo WBO super bantamweight world title fight.

25-year-old Dogboe has called out Carl Frampton in recent years and was linked to Conlan previously.

Interestingly enough he claimed he was on course to fight ‘The Jackal’ late last year, only for Frampton to deny a bout had been made, that clash never materialized.