Michael Conlan tells new world champion Stephen Fulton to ‘keep the belt clean’ for him

Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] ]has told world champion Stephen Fulton [19(8)-0] to enjoy every minute he has as world champion because his reign won’t last long.

The Belfast fighter warned the American he is coming to take his recently acquired WBO super bantamweight belt very soon.

Undefeated Fulton claimed the title by dethroning Angelo Leo after 12 back and fort, rough and tough, action packed rounds on Saturday night.

It was the result Conlan predicted and the WBO #1 now predicts the belt will soon belong to him.

He had the following message for the champion when speaking to Boxing Social : “Keep the belt warm, keep the belt clean because I’m coming to take it soon. Congratulations on your performance. Bask in this as long as you can because I’m coming.”

As #1 with the governing body, the Olympic medal winner is expected to be confirmed as the champions mandatory very soon.

Fulton may be handed the chance to get a voluntary defence in before having to fulfill his mandatory obligations. That time frame initially appeared to suit Conlan, Ireland’s first male amateur world champion, who seemed open to an April return from injury and an August world title shot.

However, the 29-year-old is now hopeful his next fight will be against Fulton for the world title.

“I think I could be boxing April time. All being well against Stephen Fulton for the WBO world title,” said Conlan.

“I’ve said umpteen times, time and time again, once my opportunity comes and I fight for a world title I will grab it with both hands, and I will become World champion. That’s just a simple fact. I know that, I feel that.”

Hey @coolboysteph Congrats on the win, I’m coming to see you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/8KQy1OeQiJ — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) January 24, 2021

The ever confident younger brother of Jamie Conlan doesn’t only believe he beats the newly crowned American world champion, he feels he does so with relative ease.

“I think if me and Fulton fight, I’d beat him comfortably, very comfortably. I think he’s a very good fighter, but I beat him comfortably.”