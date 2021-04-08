Michael Conlan plans to take the main man baton from Carl Frampton

Michael Conlan is ready to try Carl Frampton’s shoes on for size.

The Top Rank fighter believes there is a massive gap to be filled after the retirement of a fighter he believes will go down as ‘Ireland’s greatest ever’ professional – and he wants to man to fill Frampton sized hole.

Conlan has long since been viewed as the fighter with the profile and potential to take the baton from the former two-weight world champion – and believes he has the talent to provide Belfast with an elite level fighter to support.

“Now in Belfast we don’t have Carl Frampton anymore as a fighter – it’s big shoes to fill and I hope to fill them myself,” Conlan told the BBC.

“I know I have the ability and talent to do what I need to do – I just need to put it into action and I’m in a position now where I can start to make big gains on that.”

The London 2012 Olympic medal winner and Ireland’s first senior amateur world champion has already made big strides in terms of becoming a ticket seller in his home city and global name.

He could take things to the next level if things go to plan in 2021. Conlan takes on Ionut Baluta in London on April 30, defeat the Romanian, who holds wins over TJ Dohney and David Oliver Joyce, and Top Rank Bob Arum has promised an MSG summer show down with with WBO super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton.

Once he has a world title around his waist the 28-year-old is determined to start making legacy strides.

“Starting off on 30 April I’ll beat this dude and then I’ll win a world title this year to get the ball rolling at a fast pace.”