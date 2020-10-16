McGuigan tells court Frampton was one of the best paid super bantamweight’s in history

Carl Frampton never told Barry McGuigan he was ‘unhappy’ before their 2017 split the Belfast High court heard yesterday.

On his final day in the box and on and on the final day a case brought against the former world champion and Cyclone Promotions was adjourned to next month, McGuigan said he would have been open to discuss any issue the fighter had with regard to their relationship.

McGuigan also stated he was confident that if discussed any problems could have been resolved.

Mr Justice Huddleston asked the Irish boxing legend if he ever approached Frampton about their deteriorating relationship before their 2017 split.

“We had many conversations,” Mr McGuigan responded.

“The interesting thing was he never once said to me ‘I’m unhappy’, there were multiple opportunities for him to say that.

“I could have had a discussion, I’m a very good person and a very decent person, and I would have been able to resolve any problems he had, had he come and spoken to me about them, which he didn’t.”

McGuigan also claimed he was ‘very proud’ of the purses he negotiated for ‘The Jackal’. The Monaghan native told the court Frampton earned more than most super bantamweight’s in the history of boxing.

“If you look at Carl Frampton’s purses, and you look at the super-bantamweight division, in its history there has rarely been anybody that has earned more money than Carl Frampton,” he said.

“That is something I’m very proud of. Those purses were extraordinary.”

Frampton brought a case against his former manager for loss of earnings of up to £6 million.

In a seperate counter-suit, Mr McGuigan is claiming against the Belfast-born boxer for breach of contract.

Both men deny the respective allegations against them.

The case continues.