McGregor being ‘considered’ by team Pacquiao but any deal a ‘long way off’

Manny Pacquiao [62(39)-7(3)-2] versus Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] is nothing but a possibility at present, according to Team Pacquiao.

‘The Notorious’ caused somewhat of a social media storm when he claimed on Twitter he was fighting Future Hall of Famer Pacquiao in December.

The MMA standout and UFC star, who has retired from combat sports three times – the most retirement being announced in June – suggested he and the ‘Pac Man’ would trade leather in the Middle East.

The Dubliner’s manager Audie Attar was quick to confirm no deal had been agreed, but told ESPN that talks with regard a late December early January fight were ongoing.

Team Pacquiao seem interested with Sean Gibbons, a man with strong Mayo Connections and president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, telling AFP it would be a ‘tremendous global event’.

However, they are less confident with regard to predicting a time frame and predicting a deal will get done. Gibbons said terms were a ‘long way’ from being agreed, but did state McGregor is an option being explored.

Pacquiao would represent two weight UFC champion McGregor’s second pro boxing match. The former Crumlin amateur fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

After such a lucrative ‘exhibition’ a return to boxing was always on the cards and another legend of the game, Pacquiao has long since been mentioned as a possible foe.

Such is the character of Philippine Senator the PPV hard sell that played out for the Mayweather McGregor meeting wouldn’t be an option, or just wouldn’t work, hence the Middle Eastern link.

News of a bout won’t sit to kindly a lot of fight purists but could prove good news for Crumlin Boxing Gym. ‘The Notorious’ has trained a lot in his old amateur gym in recent years and used Phil Sutcliffe as a boxing coach for his last UFC fight. If a boxing bout was made Sutcliffe, Bra Brady and Andy O’Neill may well also be involved again.