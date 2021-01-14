McComb Hot Fav For Commonwealth Title

Sean McComb is already odds-on with some bookies to win his bout against Gavin Gwynee, despite the fight being postponed from its original date because of the UK’s new coronavirus lockdown.

The Irishman is a short as 1/5 to win the lightweight Commonwealth title fight, which was planned to take place on MTK Fight Night at Production Park Studio’s on January 22nd.

Gwynne, who lost last time out to James Tennyson at the Matchroom Fight Camp, is 17/4 to cause a shock and bounce back with a title victory.

However, with the new restrictions now in place, the British Boxing Board of Control have confirmed that no boxing can take place under their jurisdiction for the rest of the month.

The BBCofC’s statement read, “Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases has on the NHS and the work of the Board Medical Officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.

“A further review by the Board’s Medical Panel and Stewards will take place later in January in relation to tournaments from February onwards.”

David Avanesyan v Josh Kelly

Boxing’s stoppage in the UK, also means that the planned Matchroom Boxing card on the 30th January has also been postponed.

The main event was suppose to be between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly for the European welterweight championship, so a new date will now have to be scheduled into the calendar later in 2021.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn responded to the latest news on Twitter by saying, “Seen the statement from the BBBofC that January shows will be postponed in the UK. Boxing for us will now restart early Feb. Hopefully that will be in the U.K. but we will proceed regardless, safely and by any means necessary. To the fighters out there..stay ready!”

Ahead of that, the bookies are expecting it to be a tight affair with not much to split Avanesyan and Kelly in the betting.

The Russian, who hasn’t lost a fight outside of the United States, is currently 19/20, and will be full of confidence after knocking out Jose del Rio in Barcelona in December.

The unbeaten Kelly is surprisingly as big as 20/21, with the British boxer holding a winning record apart from one draw against Ray Robinson at Madison Square Garden in New York back in June 2019.

On home soil, Kelly looks the one to side with on the betting front with another draw priced up at 18/1 with some firms.

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua

It’s a fight that is yet to be confirmed, but with reports suggesting that it would take place in 2021, the chances are it’s going to be in the second half of the year if it does take place in Britain.

There were rumours that it could take place abroad, with Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr taking place at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, a venue, which has been touted to hold this huge heavyweight clash.

It’s a fight that the bookies expect Tyson Fury to win comfortably and have him priced up accordingly as the 4/7 favourite. For many boxing fans, that could come via knockout, something that is 9/4 with most bookies.

Joshua, who knocked out Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena before Christmas, is 7/4 for victory, with another knockout win priced at 5/2.

