Headline News News Pro News 

May return for Micheal Conlan

Jonny Stapleton

Michael Conlan will make a May Day return.

The Top Rank star will fight for the first time in 2021 and the first time since August of last year in London on May 1.

The 29-yeara-old will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Frank Warren promoted, BT Sports broadcast fight card.

The bill, which could rival a Matchroom card with one of or if not all of Katie Taylor, James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy on it, will be topped by a Sunny Edwards world title challenge.

Talk earlier last month was the Belfast super bantamweight would populate the undercard of Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring’s WBO super featherweight world title fight, in Dubai on April 3.

However, the well informed Mike Coppinger has today confirmed rumours of a May return closer to home.

Conlan saw 2020 hampered by injury and Covid. His annual New York jaunt was canceled as was a proposed Feile hosted world title shot.

Injury then prevented him from facing Dogboe in December although an August win did make sure it wasn’t a baron year.

Moving into 2021 the World amateur gold medal winner is said to be on the verge of a world title shot.

Conlan is said to be next in line Stephen Fulton the WBO super bantamweight world champion and it’s believed he is a comeback win away from securing that shot.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]