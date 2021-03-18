May return for Micheal Conlan

Michael Conlan will make a May Day return.

The Top Rank star will fight for the first time in 2021 and the first time since August of last year in London on May 1.

The 29-yeara-old will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Frank Warren promoted, BT Sports broadcast fight card.

The bill, which could rival a Matchroom card with one of or if not all of Katie Taylor, James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy on it, will be topped by a Sunny Edwards world title challenge.

Talk earlier last month was the Belfast super bantamweight would populate the undercard of Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring’s WBO super featherweight world title fight, in Dubai on April 3.

However, the well informed Mike Coppinger has today confirmed rumours of a May return closer to home.

Mthalane’s last defeat came in 2008 against Nonito Donaire. Edwards is undefeated. Should be a really good scrap https://t.co/MwAMbtMLNz — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 18, 2021

Conlan saw 2020 hampered by injury and Covid. His annual New York jaunt was canceled as was a proposed Feile hosted world title shot.

Injury then prevented him from facing Dogboe in December although an August win did make sure it wasn’t a baron year.

Moving into 2021 the World amateur gold medal winner is said to be on the verge of a world title shot.

Conlan is said to be next in line Stephen Fulton the WBO super bantamweight world champion and it’s believed he is a comeback win away from securing that shot.